Andor: Diego Luna Says Star Wars Fan Input "Served As Inspiration" For Season 2

The second season of Andor is currently in production and it will see Diego Luna return to the titular role, a part he first played in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The events of Andor are leading up to Rogue One, and fans are eager to see what's next for the character before he meets his untimely end. Luna recently spoke with Variety at the Miami Film Festival, and he revealed that Star Wars fan input was taken into consideration for the second season.

"The second season ends where Rogue One starts," Luna explained. "We're not changing the ending of Rogue One so that's it. It's a nice feeling, it's like a long film... It has a beginning and an end. We all know what's going to happen ... There's something interesting with the second season, which is that I have a different feeling every day I go to set. Now I know, not just that the series was well received and that people liked it, but I know why they liked it. That's another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics. We understand what things connected and what didn't connect. It's kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It's, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way. Somehow, the audience is part of this season because the interaction we had served as inspiration."

Luna added. "It's been bittersweet because every day I know I'm a day closer to the end ... It was really nice to approach a series knowing there's an ending. It doesn't happen! The new conversation on set with streaming is people talking about the possible future... Like, 'Well, there might be a second season or a third season.' This thing of leaving everything open I think is bringing anxiety to actors that needs to be treated. We're all thinking about something that we can't know."

What Will Happen in Andor's Second Season?

Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously broke down how the aim for Season 2 is to lead right up into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.