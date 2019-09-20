Is Another Star Wars Comic Ending in December?

Marvel Comics confirmed earlier this year that its flagship Star Wars comic would be coming to an end in November, but a recent announcement of a new book hitting shelves in December could confirm that Star Wars: Doctor Aphra will be coming to an end as well. Advanced solicitations for Star Wars confirmed that series’ conclusion, though Doctor Aphra‘s solicitations are less definitive about the series’ fate, with the description of December’s Star Wars: Empire Ascendant possibly confirming Aphra‘s conclusion. The potential end of Aphra will surely disappoint fans of the character, yet we doubt she’ll be gone for long.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #40 is described:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, so must all evil things. And probably also all things somewhere-in-the-middle-it’s-complicated.

Renegade archaeologist DOCTOR APHRA has been outrunning fate far longer than anyone dared hope. But her time is finally up. DARTH VADER stalks her through the shadows of an ancient temple, and this time?

Only one of them will be leaving in one piece.

Fans know that Vader will survive the encounter in one piece, which could possibly confirm this marks the end of the line for Aphra. Also hitting shelves in December, Empire Ascendant‘s synopsis reveals it will shed light on Aphra’s fate.

“Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1 finds the Rebel Alliance — Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo among them — building up Echo Base on the ice planet of Hoth while Darth Vader tries to locate the headquarters in vain,” the synopsis reads. “In addition to acting as an epilogue to the Star Wars flagship comic run, which followed the continuing adventures of our heroes after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, the special one-shot will also address the fates of Doctor Aphra and Beilert Valance.”

Confirmation of Star Wars ending isn’t a surprise, and Valance is currently starring in Star Wars: Target Vader, a limited series which we know will conclude in December, so the one-shot claiming to address Aphra’s fate feels quite ominous.

Aphra is currently being written by Si Spurrier, who took to Twitter to address fan concerns.

“Raise your hand if this cryptic news has got you a bit sweaty, [Doctor Aphra] fans,” the writer teased about Empire Ascendant‘s announcement. “More news soon.”

With a number of series coming to an end and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landing in theaters in December, the coming months will likely see a major transitional period for the galaxy far, far away, allowing new characters to take the spotlight in the franchise’s future.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra.

Does Aphra‘s possible end have you disappointed? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!