‘Star Wars’ Actor Donald Glover Hit by Lawsuit

Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover is being sued by his record label, Glassnote Entertainment Group, over unpaid royalties from streaming.

According to TMZ, Glassnote claims Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino, is collecting streaming royalties but is not paying his label anything. Glover has taken in over $700,000 from streaming revenue.

Glassnote says it paid Glover almost $8 million and expects to sign another $2 million paycheck in the next three months. Glassnote also accused Glover of demanding $1.5 million to solve any streaming royalty disputes.

Glassnote has released all three Childish Gambino albums, including his Grammy-winning 2016 album “Awaken, My Love!”

In January, Glover announced he was leaving Glassnote for RCA Records, bringing along his Wolf + Rothstein creative agency.

“Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era,” RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge said in a statement to Variety. “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

For Glover, this is just the latest trouble he is running into. Glover and his collaborators were accused of plagiarizing New York rapper Jase Harley’s 2016 song “American Pharoah” in his No. 1 single “This Is America.” According to Pitchfork, Childish Gambino collaborator Fam Rothstein denied the allegations.

Halsey said he felt his song inspired “This Is America” the moment he first heard it.

“I feel extremely humbled to be recognized and labeled as one of the original inspirations for one of the most important pieces of music and visual art of our time,” Halsey wrote on Instagram on June 25. He also asked fans not to use the controversy to take away from the message of both songs.

“We are speaking about injustices we’ve encountered and he’s helped to provide a platform for all our voices to be heard. Let’s not discredit him for that,” Halsey wrote. “The focus should be on affecting change in our communities and building equality. This is bigger than me and him and bigger than music.”

Aside from his music career, Glover is also known for his work on NBC’s Community and FX’s acclaimed Atlanta. He also starred as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story and voices Simba in Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake.