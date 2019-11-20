Marvel Releases Star Wars: Empire Ascendant Preview

After more than four years, Marvel Comics’ Star Wars series has come to an end today with issue 75, but to help hold us over until the series re-launches next year, Star Wars: Empire Ascendant will hit shelves next month and serve as an epilogue to this storyline, with Marvel releasing an official preview of the book. In addition to Empire Ascendant serving as an epilogue to Star Wars, it will also help wrap up the journeys of both Doctor Aphra and Beilert Valance, whose stories have unfolded in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Star Wars: Target Vader, both of which are also concluding. Star Wars: Empire Ascendant hits shelves on December 18th.

Marvel.com describes the book, “Darth Vader will stop at nothing to crush the Rebels but his efforts to locate their new base have been in vain. Will the dark side of the Force guide him to the missing Rebels and to young Skywalker or mire the Dark Lord in the conflicts of his past?”

It adds, “Despite a life riddled with treachery and destruction, Doctor Aphra has found a family (of sorts). Former Imperial inspector Magna Tolvan and Aphra’s young ward Vulaada will have to face the struggles of a life of rebellion, while Aphra reckons with her legacy. Plus, former Imperial loyalist turned cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance is taking on a dangerous new mission. And the lives of the entire Rebellion—including his old buddy Han Solo—are at stake should he fail….”

The recent Star Wars run explored the journey of heroes Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, with the narrative running right up to the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. While Star Wars #75 might have put the Rebel Alliance in position to inhabit their base on Hoth, there are still unexplored details about the events leading up to the 1980 film that Empire Ascendant will more thoroughly explore.

Luckily, the Star Wars title won’t be gone for long, as it is confirmed to re-launch in January, chronicling the events set between Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In the new narrative, “In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!”

