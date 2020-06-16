Star Wars Reveals Story Details for From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back

✖

Of the many ways in which Star Wars books have expanded upon the mythology of the franchise, one of the more exciting tomes in recent years has been Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, with new details about the upcoming From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back confirmed to shed more light into characters like IG-88, Ugnaughts, the wampa, and more. The anthology book collects stories largely focusing on ancillary characters and their unseen adventures, many of which add all-new context to their on-screen appearances. Learn more about the new stories below before it hits shelves on November 10th.

The book is described, "The anthology series From a Certain Point of View is set to return with From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, celebrating 40 years of Episode V and arriving November 10th. Like its predecessor, From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will feature 40 stories by 40 authors reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids, and creatures."

StarWars.com teases the following stories from these contributing authors:

Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

Hank Green chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.

Tracy Deonn delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.

Martha Wells reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.

Mark Oshiro recounts the wampa’s tragic tale of loss and survival.

Seth Dickinson interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.

The rest of the authors are Tom Angleberger, S.A. Chakraborty, Mike Chen, Adam Christopher, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah S. Dawson, Alexander Freed, Jason Fry, Christie Golden, Rob Hart, E. K. Johnston, Lydia Kang, Michael Kogge, R.F. Kuang, C.B. Lee, Mackenzi Lee, John Jackson Miller, Michael Moreci, Daniel José Older, Amy Ratcliffe, Beth Revis, Lilliam Rivera, Cavan Scott, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Anne Toole, Catherynne M. Valente, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Gary Whitta, Brittany N. Williams, Charles Yu, and Jim Zub.

While fans shouldn't expecting canon-altering reveals to be made, those familiar with the previous book in the series will remember that a number of exciting encounters were explored, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi's first moments after becoming one with the Force following his fatal encounter with Darth Vader and reuniting with Qui-Gon Jinn.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back hits shelves on November 10th.

