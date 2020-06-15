Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Reveals Authors

✖

Star Wars celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with a new installment of the From a Certain Point of View anthology. Where the first installment of From a Certain Point of View focused on the events of A New Hope, the new anthology collection will feature stories about the events and characters seen in The Empire Strikes Back. StarWars.com today revealed the authors who will contribute stories to the collection. There will be 40 stories in total, told from the points of view of The Empire Strikes Back's background characters, be they hero, villain, droid, or creature.

Star Wars also revealed descriptions for a few of the stories included in the new book. Here's the list of authors with story descriptions where available:

Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

Hank Green chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.

Tracy Deonn delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.

Martha Wells reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.

Mark Oshiro recounts the wampa’s tragic tale of loss and survival.

Seth Dickinson interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.

Plus more hilarious, heartbreaking, and astonishing tales from: Tom Angleberger, S.A. Chakraborty, Mike Chen, Adam Christopher, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah S. Dawson, Alexander Freed, Jason Fry, Christie Golden, Rob Hart, E. K. Johnston, Lydia Kang, Michael Kogge, R.F. Kuang, C.B. Lee, Mackenzi Lee, John Jackson Miller, Michael Moreci, Daniel José Older, Amy Ratcliffe, Beth Revis, Lilliam Rivera, Cavan Scott, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Anne Toole, Catherynne M. Valente, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Gary Whitta, Brittany N. Williams, Charles Yu, Jim Zub



Here's the book's official description: "From a Certain Point of View strikes back! Celebrate the legacy of the groundbreaking Star Wars sequel with this exciting reimagining of the timeless film. On May 21, 1980, Star Wars became a true saga with the release of The Empire Strikes Back. In honor of the fortieth anniversary, forty storytellers recreate an iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back through the eyes of a supporting character, from heroes and villains to droids and creatures. From a Certain Point of View features contributions by bestselling authors and trendsetting artists."

What do you think of the list of authors revealed for From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back? Let us know what you think in the comments section. From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back goes on sale on November 10th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.