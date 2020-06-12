Star Wars Announces From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Tie-In Anthology

✖

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the galaxy far, far away has been explored in a number of fresh and exciting ways, with one of the more unique projects being the book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, which is getting the sequel From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, which hits shelves on November 10th. Much like the first entry into the series celebrated 40 years of Star Wars: A New Hope, the upcoming book is being released in honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of the first sequel in the series.

StarWars.com describes the book, "The anthology series From a Certain Point of View is set to return with From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, celebrating 40 years of Episode V and arriving November 10th. Like its predecessor, From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will feature 40 stories by 40 authors reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids, and creatures."

As if getting 40 all-new short stories isn't an exciting enough reason for fans to want to check out the book, those of us who remember reading the first installment know that it came with a number of shocking reveals. The entire nature of the premise is that it focuses on ancillary characters and adventures, or major characters in unseen moments, with the various authors having nearly free reign to take figures in a number of unexpected directions.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Publishing)

One of the previous book's reveals, for example, was what happened to Obi-Wan immediately after he sacrificed himself during his bout with Darth Vader, which included the reunion with his former master Qui-Gon Jinn. Another exciting addition to the Star Wars canon was a story that focused on Boba Fett and why he was on Tatooine in the Special Edition of A New Hope, which also elaborated on why he had such a hatred for Han Solo.

Not only is the new book celebrating Empire Strikes Back, but it also serves a charitable purpose.

StarWars.com noted, "All participating authors have generously forgone any compensation for their stories. Instead, their proceeds will be donated to First Book — a leading nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to educators and organizations serving children in need. To further celebrate the launch of this book and both companies’ longstanding relationships with First Book, Penguin Random House will donate $100,000 to First Book, and Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children’s books — valued at $1,000,000 — to support First Book and their mission of providing equal access to quality education."

While the full list of authors has yet to be revealed, many have admitted their involvement on Twitter with the #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack hashtag.

Stay tuned for details on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.

Are you looking forward to the new book? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.