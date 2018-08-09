Carrie Fisher’s Brother Opens Up on Her Appearance in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Lucasfilm’s final installment of the Skywalker Saga will hit in 2019, and Star Wars: Episode IX will give fans one more opportunity to see Carrie Fisher in her iconic role as Leia Organa.

J.J. Abrams’ movie will make use of unused footage from both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which the director said is the best way to finish telling Leia’s story. Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher has come out in support of this decision, according to anew interview with ET Canada.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me,” Fisher said. “It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to [director] J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all.”

Fisher explained the difficulty in the decision, but why he thinks it’s the best move for her legacy.

“It is not easy, I could tell you. For me, I have to watch a lot of these old movies and it is heartbreaking sometimes to see your family that has left us,” he said. “But if you believe in the way our family does – in the Force – we aren’t really apart at all and she will always be with us. But it is nice when you can put her back up on the screen and continue the story and continue the saga. That is important for all of us.”

Fisher explained that Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd ultimately made the decisions to keep Fisher in the new film.

“My niece is really sensitive to the whole thing, the whole family is,” Fisher said. “Obviously we want to protect Carrie and [the] image of my mother, in particular. We are sensitive to how things are done and why they are done. This is one that you have got to embrace with a big hug.”

Abrams revealed his decision in the official casting notice from Lucasfilm.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” says Abrams. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released in theaters in December 2019.