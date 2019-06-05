Star Wars: John Boyega Flips out Over Spider-Man-Themed Stormtrooper Helmet Gift From JJ Abrams

John Boyega has gotten the opportunity to share the screen with some of the most iconic characters in movie history, though has yet to combine his Star Wars roles with his love for Spider-Man. Luckily, Star Wars: Episode IX director has got the actor covered, as he recently gifted Boyega a unique First Order Stormtrooper helmet with a Spider-Man paint scheme.

.@JohnBoyega opening gifts from @jjabrams is the best thing you’ll watch today. And, where do I get one of those? pic.twitter.com/h993iVs0a1 — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) March 12, 2019

As seen in the video above, Boyega could hardly contain his excitement at the gift, exclaiming his enthusiasm multiple times before putting on the web-covered helmet.

This wasn’t the only Spider-Man-themed wrap gift Boyega received, as he previously showed off the gift that co-star Daisy Ridley gave to the actor.

Boyega shared a photo of a vial of serum with “OSCORP INDUSTRIES” emblazoned on the side, which fans will likely recognize from appearing in the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actor added, “Daisy got this for me as a wrap gift!!!”

Our more speculation-driven perspective can’t help but wonder if Boyega is a fan of the Wall-Crawler and possibly interested in playing the character at some point in the future, motivating Ridley’s and Abrams’ gifts. The popularity of Miles Morales, thanks in large part to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, makes Boyega playing the character somewhat of a possibility. This is entirely speculation at this point, though Boyega has previously revealed he has had meetings with Marvel Studios and has also admitted how much he would love to say Spider-Man, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Episode IX will likely bring an end to the journey of Boyega’s Finn, possibly freeing up the actor’s schedule to take on a new franchise. While we won’t be surprised to find out the actor will get the chance to play an iteration of Spider-Man at some point in the future, it’s possible that Lucasfilm is planning on giving Finn his own series of films.

Fans can see Boyega in Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th.

