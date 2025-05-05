Star Wars Finally Explains A Major Villain’s Resurrection (And A Jedi Was Responsible)

Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) became a beloved member of the Star Wars franchise since she was introduced in The Clone Wars movie. The resourceful antagonist worked for Count Dooku (Corey Burton) before she decided to create her own legacy in the galaxy far, far away. Ventress went through multiple adventures before a book killed her off. Dark Disciple adapted a story arc that was never produced for The Clone Wars. The novel written by Christie Golden returned to the point at which Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo) left Ventress’ body in her home planet of Dathomir. This was a great mystery for the franchise, considering how the character was alive and well during the events of The Bad Batch.

Asajjj Ventress was given a choice when her body arrived to Dathomir. The Nightsisters are the closest thing to sorcery you can find in the Star Wars galaxy, and the villain belonged to that community before she entered the greater conflict of The Clone Wars. The group is known for working with dark magic and powers beyond the comprehension of the human mind. The leader of the Nightsisters, Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), gave Ventress the opportunity to come back to life through her powers – at the cost of the true love she’d found with Quinlan Vos. The twist of fate for the villain was revealed during a recent episode of Star Wars’ Tales of the Underworld animated anthology, which explores what the choice to continue living meant for Ventress.

Now that Tales of the Underworld has revealed how Mother Talzin used her magical abilities to bring Asajj Ventress back to life, the villain’s timeline is clear. She confronted the Jedi Order during the events of The Clone Wars television series. After that, Ventress lost her life in the pages of Dark Disciple. At some point, Mother Talzin revived her on Dathomir, leading to what audiences just saw in Tales of the Underworld. Some time after that, Asajj Ventress crossed paths with Omega (Michelle Ang) in recent episodes of The Bad Batch. Time will tell if Asajj Ventress will return at some point in the future. In the meantime, fans got a clear picture of what the character went through after she stopped working for the Sith.

Ventress in “Tales of the Underworld” – Lucasfilm Animation

The world of Star Wars continues to expand thanks to Tales of the Underworld. Asajj Ventress wasn’t the only character featured on the latest installment of the anthology series. Cad Bane (Corey Burton) was also given the chance to shine in his own adventure. The bounty hunter was introduced as an animated character thanks to the Clone Wars, before he eventually met his demise in the live-action production, The Book of Boba Fett. The villain also came face-to-face with the members of The Bad Batch at some point of his career. Lucasfilm will continue to use its animated productions as a way to fill loose ends across the galaxy. The studio is currently working on an animated show centered around Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).

All episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld are now streaming on Disney+.