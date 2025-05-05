LEGO Star Wars Summer 2025 Sets Include a Battle Droid With STAP Vehicle

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th saw a bunch of new releases from LEGO, but there’s more where that came from. LEGO has begun unveiling some of the Star Wars sets that we’ll see during the summer of 2025, and the current lineup is headlined by the 75428 Battle Droid with STAP vehicle. When I saw the box, I was reminded of the scene in The Phantom Menace, and I instantly had a smile on my face. Three additional sets were also revealed, including Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter, which is billed as the first-ever Star Wars Microfighters recreation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to get ahead of the game, then head here at the LEGO shop to see all of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets. A breakdown of the Summer 2025 reveals can be found below, and you’ll be able to get your orders in at 12am ET on their respective launch days.

LEGO Battle Droid with STAP (75428) / 1,088 pieces / $139.99 / Available to order July 1 / See here at LEGO: This set includes a brick-built battle droid who can stand on his own or be placed on his brick-built STAP speeder. The droid also includes a brick-built blaster, as well as a stand and a mini-figure of the same droid.

LEGO Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack (75412) / 119 pieces / $22.99 / Available to order June 1 / See here at LEGO: “This set includes a dropship building toy with space for 4 LEGO minifigures in the back, 2 stud shooters and a LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable canopy. The 4 included LEGO Star Wars minifigures – 2 Death Troopers and 2 Night Troopers – each have a blaster that can be attached next to them in the back of the dropship, ready for pretend-play battles.”

LEGO Darth Maul Mech (75411) / 143 pieces / $17.99 / Available to order on June 1 / See here at LEGO: “This quick-build, posable mech toy is designed to look like Darth Maul as he appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars battles to take over Mandalore. It has an opening cockpit for the Darth Maul LEGO Star Wars minifigure, a clip for his double-bladed red Lightsaber, and gripping hands to hold a large, mech-sized, double-bladed red Lightsaber.”

Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter Microfighter (75400) / 89 pieces / $14.99 / Available to pre-order June 1 / See here at LEGO: “This building toy is the first-ever LEGO Star Wars Microfighters recreation. It features authentic details of Plo Koon’s starfighter, as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and has a LEGO minifigure cockpit and 2 stud shooters.”

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest Star Wars news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!