Will ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Have a Blue Logo?

Star Wars: Episode IX is less than nine months away, yet fans still haven’t seen an official image or learned the title. We are currently in an information drought that rivals the Jundland Wastes. As we await official reveals, a photo that was originally revealed by a member of the crew could confirm that a tentative logo for the film could break from tradition when it comes to teaser images. Gifts given to one department on Episode IX feature a light blue “Star Wars” logo, with the words “Creature Effects Crew” replacing the area where the film’s title normally goes.

Not only does the iconic logo feature a slightly different color scheme, but also a hat with the Jedi Order symbol reflects this color scheme, possibly confirming the color choice for the new film.

The first seven films in the Skywalker Saga all sported yellow logos for their teaser art, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi breaking that consistency when its first teaser poster was revealed in 2017. That film instead used a red logo, hinting at the dramatic and potentially violent adventure that the characters would embark upon.

What’s interesting is that the blue color in this potential Episode IX logo is the hue of a typical Jedi lightsaber, whereas The Last Jedi used the color of a Sith’s lightsaber. This could seemingly lend credence to the idea of ending the Skywalker Saga with a glimmer of hope, similar to how Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was originally titled “Revenge of the Jedi,” until clearer heads prevailed about the ways of Jedi and how to conclude that original trilogy.

Whatever color the logo might be ahead of the film’s release, we shouldn’t expect to see any changes to the film’s opening itself. For 40 years, all films in the Skywalker Saga opened with the words “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….” followed by the Star Wars logo appearing in massive, yellow letters. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story both broke these trends, instead opening in ways that felt more effective for those adventures.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens on December 20th. Our first official look at a teaser will likely debut at Star Wars Celebration, which launches on April 11th.

