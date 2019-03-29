Mark Hamill Casts Doubt on Supposed ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Poster

Of the various members of the Star Wars saga’s cast and crew, few are as active on social media as Mark Hamill. Given that the actor has a number of various projects to promote at any given time, not all of his tweets relate to Star Wars, though he rarely passes up the opportunity to toy with fans. Earlier this week, supposedly leaked promotional images from Star Wars: Episode IX made their way online, leading fans to wonder if they were authentic or merely fan creations. Though he often taunts fans about the new movie, his comments seemingly shut down the images being official.

When one fan asked Hamill about whether the image was official, Hamill replied, “Doubtful. Looks like the work of a #UPF.” In this usage, “UPF” likely stands for “Ultra Passionate Fan.”

Another fan posed a similar question, with Hamill retorting, “I’m pretty sure that’s just the (wonderful) work of a passionate fan.”

Of course, Hamill could merely be trying to confuse fans further by doubting the images’ authenticity.

“I’m in that really calming lull after you make the movie and before it comes out where they don’t want you to say anything,” Hamill confessed earlier this month on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And I’m good at that. Like I say on my Twitter account, people are constantly saying, ‘When’s the trailer dropping? What’s the title?’ They wouldn’t tell me that. I play dumb, I say, ‘They made another Star Wars movie?’ No one tells me anything.”

Additionally, earlier this year Hamill tweeted a message to his fans that if you’re hoping to learn details about the new film, you’d be better off seeking them elsewhere.

The actor shared on Twitter, “What’s the title? When’s the trailer? Are you Rey’s father? Are you dead-a Force Ghost or did you project off Ahch-To? Will you haunt Kylo? Visit Leia/Lando? Flashbacks? 3rd Lesson? Is Chewie vegan now? My all-purpose response-Nein Nine Answers.” He also added the hashtags #NOLeaks and #MouthWideShut while including a GIF of him saying, “If I leaked something they’d cut off my head and throw it right in my face.”

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars: Episode IX, hitting theaters this December.

What do you think about Hamill’s messages? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

