The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Emperor Palpatine Possibly Returning

Star Wars fans first met Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, who exerted his control over Darth Vader and the rest of the Galactic Empire. In Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, he demonstrated not only his tactical control, but also displayed his abilities with the Dark Side of the Force, shooting lightning at Luke Skywalker amidst combat. Despite the character’s death in that film, his presence has loomed large throughout the saga, with theories emerging ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens that Palpatine could emerge. While none of those theories panned out, fans have finally gotten a taste of his return with the first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The first teaser debuted today at Star Wars Celebration, with the final moments offering audiences hints of Palpatine’s sinister laugh. The character might not have actually appeared on screen, but the laugh was immediately recognizable, potentially confirming that the character will actually appear in the film. Additionally, actor Ian McDiarmid even came out on stage after the teaser and demanded that it be played again.

To say fans are excited about this possibility would be an understatement, as they immediately took to social media to share their excitement at all the opportunities. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Palpatine’s possible return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Excuse Me?

*Hears Palpatine laugh at the end of the Star Wars teaser* pic.twitter.com/FVurAi0RW3 — Andrew Claudio (@Claudio_GSN) April 12, 2019

Nailed It

BRINGING PALPATINE BACK IS THE MOST GOD TIER THING STAR WARS HAS EVER DONE DO YOU REALIZE HOW WELL THIS IS GOING TO TIE EVERYTHING TOGETHER — fïonn | PINNED 🍋 (@0RS0NKRENNIC) April 12, 2019

Never Enough Death Stars

i really hope Palpatine rolls onto screen riding a third death star. he will not stop spending the empire’s tax dollars until the galaxy quits making jokes about his PT Cruiser. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 12, 2019

Still Here

Everyone: pAlPaTiNe Is GoNe



Palpatine in #EpisodeIX: pic.twitter.com/gY0mnnVCbp — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) April 12, 2019

Down, But Not Out

rey, finn and poe : gee we sure are glad we defeated kylo ren and there’s no more enemies from the dark si-



palpatine rising from the grave : pic.twitter.com/CYmbnLe4Jl — ✦ sawyer @ star wars (@gummiphoned) April 12, 2019

Guess Who’s Back

the last jedi: the past is dead



episode IX, sneaking palpatine thru the back door: lmao but guess who isn’t — moms against dio brando (@C0REZI) April 12, 2019

Shocking Surprise

In case there’s any lingering ambiguity from the trailer (and McDiarmid’s appearance at the panel!), I can 100% confirm that Palpatine is back in The Rise Of Skywalker as I just asked JJ. He’s thrilled – and slightly incredulous- that McDiarmid’s presence on set didn’t leak. pic.twitter.com/qDzPQagXSW — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) April 12, 2019

Truly Cursed

what if this whole time it was palpatine that was the darkness in bens head and not snoke, truly he was a curse to all three generations of the skywalker family — lauren ✨ (@thumosren) April 12, 2019

Not so Fast

Don’t get too excited. The Palpatine cackle at the end of the #EpisodeIX trailer is just Kylo Ren’s ringtone. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) April 12, 2019

Cracked the Code