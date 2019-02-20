‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Will the Title Be Revealed This Week?

Lucasfilm has yet to offer any hints at when we can expect the reveal of the Star Wars: Episode IX title, leaving fans to look to the past for any patterns about a reveal. After one Twitter user pointed out the announcement of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens title in relation to when it wrapped production, theories emerged that the new film’s title could be released later this week.

Director J.J. Abrams shared a photo last week confirming that the film had wrapped, leading to speculation that the title could be revealed to the film’s cast and crew at the wrap party. User sleemo_ pointed out, “Based on how it was done previously, I doubt it. But we could get it in the next few days. The wrap party for TFA was held on Nov 1st 2014 and the title was unveiled on Nov 6th.”

This pattern of releasing a title doesn’t line up with all Star Wars films, but the Abrams connection could be a key similarity that hints towards the title’s reveal. Making matters more interesting is that both wrap parties were held on Saturdays, which could mean the title will be revealed on Thursday, February 21st.

Of course, this is all speculation on the part of fans, as the title can be revealed virtually any time Lucasfilm and Disney see fit. Earlier this week, the first reactions for the upcoming Captain Marvel hit social media, which could either support or dismiss theories of the title also debuting this week. Disney could aim to dominate social media this week by debuting the title, or it could hold off until a later date to dominate the news cycle whenever the information is finally unveiled.

The question about when we’ll get our first look at the film’s teaser is an entirely different conversation. In the case of The Force Awakens, the first teaser debuted 13 months before the film hit theaters, though with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the first teaser didn’t debut until eight months ahead of its release. With Star Wars Celebration taking place in April, the prevailing theory is that the event will see the debut of the teaser, yet with Captain Marvel hitting theaters a month earlier and with this being the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, another theory is that the trailer will debut online ahead of that film’s release so that the Disney film can include the Episode IX teaser.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX, which is slated to land in theaters on December 20th.

