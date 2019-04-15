‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Trailer Released Online

After months of waiting, fans were finally given our first look at footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with the above trailer. Check out the exciting footage above before the film lands in theaters on December 20th. Set to be the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as it will conclude a journey that kicked off more than 40 years ago with Star Wars: A New Hope. In addition to bringing an end to the Skywalker narrative, it will also be the sendoff of new characters like Finn, Poe, and Rose as well as other beloved characters like Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

The adventure is sure to be an emotional experience, not only due to the journeys of beloved characters, but also due to seeing the late Carrie Fisher’s final involvement in the franchise. With the actress’ passing after filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi and with Leia Organa’s journey being left open at the end of that film, fans were curious about how that journey would conclude in a satisfying way. When production began, director J.J. Abrams revealed that he would use unseen footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to depict Leia’s story.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams shared in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker Saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Star Wars: Episode IX will also see the debut of Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant in the galaxy far, far away. Franchise veterans Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels will reprise their roles of Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, respectively, with the new film also seeing the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian for the first time since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

