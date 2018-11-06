Star Wars: Adam Driver Cryptically Teases Kylo Ren’s ‘Episode IX’ Trajectory

Star Wars: Episode IX is just over a year away from release, with star Adam Driver keeping up his cryptic reputation by playing coy about what the future holds for his Kylo Ren. During a recent interview, the actor refrained from giving any pertinent details about what fans can expect from the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, other than claiming his character has a definite trajectory.

“That’s hard to say because we’re working toward something in particular with that character,” Driver shared with Vulture when asked about what excites him about playing Kylo Ren. “I don’t want to give anything away.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this excerpt offers little about what Kylo’s trajectory is, Driver seems to imply that this final film will pay off things that began in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, made all the more likely with director J.J. Abrams returning to the franchise to deliver this film. Other than that, your guess is as good as ours as far as what this “something in particular” could mean.

Prior to joining the galaxy far, far away, Driver starred in smaller projects like Frances Ha, Inside Llewyn Davis, and the HBO series Girls, with his joining of the franchise making for a completely different on-set experience.

“The scale and size is interesting. Usually you work with people who are like, ‘Everybody save their cigarettes because we’ll need them for the rest of the movie,’” Driver joked. “But Star Wars has 4,000 people working on it. It’s an entirely different process.”

His turn as Kylo Ren has also exponentially increased his public exposure, not only based on the popularity of the series, but also based on the film demonstrating his unique physique.

“I was aware that more people would see it than see most things I do, but I don’t think I could have anticipated how often I’d get recognized because it’s so different for every person,” Driver admitted. “I’m very tall and I look a certain way. I can’t blend into a crowd.”

The intensity with which Driver attacks the role has understandably led to the notion that he is just as intense on set, though he promises that the mood on a Star Wars film is completely different when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I don’t think of myself as an intense person. If what I’m doing is so abnormal that it’s intense — yeah, I have no idea. I’m not a method actor,” Driver pointed out. “I like to stay focused on set but it’s not because I have a process that I’m imposing on everybody else. Sometimes you have to be more focused in between scenes because what’s happening is that, on something like Star Wars, it’s pure comedy in between takes. It’s stormtroopers running into walls because they can’t see through their helmets. So I don’t know where the intense thing came from.”

Stay tuned for details about what to expect with Star Wars: Episode IX.

What do you think Kylo Ren’s fate holds? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Vulture]