Star Wars: Adam Driver Hilariously Dodges More ‘Episode IX’ Questions

Of the many cast members of Star Wars: Episode IX, few manage to avoid revealing details about the new film as well as Adam Driver, a tradition he continues to carry out while promoting his film The Report at the Sundance Film Festival. Check out the not-so-subtle way the actor deflects questions about the new film in the interview below.

During an interview with Variety, a reporter brought up the fact that Episode IX had recently wrapped filming, to which Driver replied, “It did? I don’t know if it has or not.” His Report co-star Annette Bening can be heard saying, “Oh my God, he’s good,” in response to his instinctive reaction to avoid confirming any details about the production.

The interviewer persevered, attempting to ask Driver about what it was like saying goodbye to his character in that film, only for Driver to chime in with a response related to his The Report character, Dan Jones.

“Dan Jones has an interesting theory that he found online about Star Wars. It’s a good report that you can read,” the actor joked, while adding, “I’m drowning here.”

His other co-stars in the film threw in jokes about his Report character having a lightsaber and writing a report about Tauntauns and Alderaan, with Driver noting, “This’ll be funny later, in retrospect.”

With the nature of the interview forcing him to sit down with an outlet, Driver wasn’t able to eloquently avoid the subject altogether, as he did last November when asked about the upcoming film.

While attending the Gotham Independent Film Awards, Driver was asked about the upcoming film and, before the reporter could finish her question, Driver chuckled while walking away, saying, “I’m not touching that one.”

Other members of the Star Wars cast have found more diplomatic ways to answer questions that they knew could be analyzed to concoct numerous theories about the saga, though Driver regularly avoids offering any insight into new films before their release. This recent encounter with the press resembles comments he made about Episode IX earlier that month.

“That’s hard to say because we’re working toward something in particular with that character,” Driver shared with Vulture when asked about what excites him about playing Kylo Ren. “I don’t want to give anything away.”

Fans will learn more about Kylo Ren when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters this December.

Fans will learn more about Kylo Ren when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters this December.