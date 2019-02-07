Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Offers Another Cryptic ‘Episode IX’ Tease

Earlier this week, Anthony Daniels shared a message on Twitter about exciting news in the future, which many assumed meant a Star Wars: Episode IX reveal was on the way. To either refute those implications or merely to complicate matters further, Daniels has shared a cryptic message on Twitter that fans are still trying to decipher.

The actor shared, “Everyone- except one – is looking the wrong way … But it’s getting closer… Amazing… Doesn’t seem to be the right shape for a movie title or trailer… Can’t see an X or anything… Oh… The signal’s faded… I’m sure it’ll return… What can it be… Stay tuned… I will.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most straightforward admission in the message is “Doesn’t seem to be the right shape for a movie title or trailer,” which could be taken as direct confirmation that he wasn’t implying either of these assets becoming public. His tease that he can’t “see an x or anything” adds some mystery to his message, which only confuses us further by encouraging us to stay tuned.

The original message that sparked speculation read, “How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.”

With the titles of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi having been released earlier than the February ahead of their releases, the message seemed to confirm that the title reveal was imminent. However, Disney may have learned from their marketing campaign for Avengers: Endgame that, even if you release no details about an anticipated film, the internet will spend the day talking about the movie, wondering why we have yet to learn anything about it.

One possibility about what Daniels is teasing is confirmation that he will appear at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration this April in Chicago. With the actor having appeared at numerous conventions, previous Celebrations included, the reveal might not be as big of an announcement as fans are anticipating, yet would still be exciting news for anyone attending the event.

Stay tuned for details about Daniels and his exciting reveal. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on April 11th and Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to land in theaters in December.

What do you think Daniels could be hinting at? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!