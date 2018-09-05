Billy Dee Williams Shares Training Video For ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

One of the most exciting elements of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX is the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, who last appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. Fans have another 15 months of waiting before we get to learn more about Lando’s role in the sequel, but Williams shared on Twitter the physical preparation he’s been taking to get in shape for the film.

I can’t think of a better to start my day. Feeling fit, healthy and better than ever. Taking care of body and mind go hand-in-hand.😎@Gunnar pic.twitter.com/4YGkzwknqu — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 3, 2018

The 81-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a video of himself throwing a series of coordinated punches while adding the caption, “I can’t think of a better to start my day. Feeling fit, healthy and better than ever. Taking care of body and mind go hand-in-hand.”

When the cast was announced for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans learned that original stars like Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill were all returning, leaving audiences to wonder where Lando Calrissian fit into the continued adventures. Audiences were still left wondering when the character didn’t appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though Donald Glover’s portrayal of the gambler in Solo: A Star Wars Story satisfied some of our curiosity.

With the upcoming film set to be the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, fans have been clamoring to know more about Lando and his status in the galaxy far, far away. The passing of Carrie Fisher made it seem like a certainty that Williams would return, yet that confirmation didn’t come until production on Episode IX officially began.

Earlier this year, it was a tweet from a convention at which Williams was appearing that first alerted fans that a return to the saga could be on the horizon. MegaCon Orlando teased the lengths Williams was going as part of a new health regimen which, when taken on their own, weren’t a confirmation of his appearance in the new film, but fans were reminded of the new fitness plan Fisher adopted ahead of her return to the saga, tipping off fans that Lando’s return was on the horizon.

This past summer, another convention announced that Williams had to cancel his September appearance due to filming conflicts. Knowing that Episode IX would be filming in September, this all but confirmed the theories, only for Lucasfilm themselves to have made the announcement about not only Williams returning, but also Hamill.

While we doubt that Williams will be participating in any action-packed sequences, it’s great to see how well he’s doing, both physically and mentally.

Check out Lando’s return when Episode IX comes to theaters in December of 2019.

