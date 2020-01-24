Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Confirms Leaked Episode IX Concept Art, Addresses R2-D2’s Fate

Artwork that was reportedly from filmmaker Colin Trevorrow‘s abandoned plans for Star Wars: Episode IX recently emerged and Trevorrow himself has confirmed that the images are authentic. Given the number of talented artists out there, it was difficult to determine whether what we saw were authentic images or merely an artist hoping to earn some attention for bringing some reported details of his abandoned project to life, so Trevorrow himself confirming that he helped conjure these images leaves fans to wonder what his final film would have looked like. He also offered an update on one of the images seemingly depicting fatal consequences for R2-D2, with the director confirming he wouldn’t have killed the character.

When a fan asked Trevorrow about the concept art on Twitter, the filmmaker replied, “Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I’d never kill R2…he just took a bad hit. Happens to all of us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the rest of the leaked concept artwork here.

Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I’d never kill R2…he just took a bad hit. Happens to all of us. https://t.co/ekGMRUdV2g — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 24, 2020

Following the massive success of Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, Lucasfilm announced he was helming Episode IX back in 2015. In 2017, Lucasfilm announced that it was parting ways with the filmmaker and that J.J. Abrams was stepping in to helm the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, leaving audiences to wonder what had transpired that caused the split.

Given the disappointment of some of Trevorrow’s films following Jurassic World, some audiences were relieved to have the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director back in the franchise, though the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is seeing some fans have a change of heart. The film now has the worst reviews of any installment in the series, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, leaving some audiences to wonder if they would have preferred Trevorrow’s version.

Now that Rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for a month, we’re also seeing concept art of both Trevorrow’s abandoned adventure and also ideas Abrams originally considered, which some fans are disappointed we never saw brought to life. As some fans are fully satisfied with The Rise of Skywalker, others are now bemoaning the many missed opportunities the film opted not to include.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

Do you wish we got to see Trevorrow’s film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!