Stars Wars: Colin Trevorrow’s Original Plan For Rey in ‘Episode IX’ Reportedly Made Daisy Ridley Cry

With The Last Jedi, audiences finally discovered the answers to a variety of mysteries about Rey, yet Episode IX is sure to bring the character all-new revelations. Little is known about the film at this point, but former director Colin Trevorrow previously revealed his plans for the film to Daisy Ridley, which actor Bobby Moynihan claims made the actress burst into tears.

The Saturday Night Live alum shared the story during a recent appearance on Collider’s Jedi Council web series, explaining that he worked closely with Trevorrow on the director’s previous film, The Book of Henry. The actor revealed an anecdote in which he introduced Trevorrow to the actress at an SNL after party, as the two had yet to cross paths.

Ridley was reportedly interested in finding out her character’s fate, which Trevorrow whispered into her ear. Her reaction was apparently an emotional one, with Moynihan claiming she started crying.

In the months since this encounter would have taken place, Trevorrow has parted ways from Lucasfilm, which Moynihan seemed disappointed by, as he had seen firsthand how big of a fan Trevorrow was of the Star Wars saga.

It’s unclear what could have caused Ridley to start crying upon hearing, as she could have been disappointed, angry or touched by Trevorrow’s ideas. Additionally, it’s unclear if J.J. Abrams, the film’s new director, will take the character down a similar path.

Another point worth mentioning is that, while not to dismiss Ridley’s emotions, we get the feeling that she’s quite susceptible to crying for any number of reasons, including learning that Abrams would return to direct Episode IX.

“Everyone was saying it was going to be [The Last Jedi director] Rian [Johnson] and everything, so I was genuinely quite surprised,” Ridley revealed to Rolling Stone, “and was like ‘Oh my God!’ and I started crying immediately with three people in the office. And they were like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ So I emailed J.J. saying, ‘Oh my God I am crying.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my God, me too.’ And then we had a conversation a few days later and we stay in touch. But we stayed in touch the whole time anyway.”

Fans will see Rey’s journey unfold when Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

