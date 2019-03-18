‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Actor John Boyega Celebrates Birthday

March 17th may be St. Patrick’s Day, but it is also John Boyega’s birthday! The actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy is celebrating his 27th birthday today, and the Star Wars UK Twitter account sent the actor some well wishes.

“It’s @JohnBoyega’s birthday! Stand and salute a Resistance legend – wish Finn aka FN-2187 well in the comments below,” the Star Wars account wrote.”

“Thanks team,” Boyega replied.

Many fans were quick to comment on the posts, sharing in the birthday celebration.

“Legends are born in March!,” @TatooineSons wrote.

“Happy Birthday, John! Can’t wait for your performance in #IX!,” @T0Biest replied.

“Finn is awesome, but I reckon his distant cousin, Moses could single-handedly take down the entire First Order. ‘Allow it!’. Happy Birthday,” @rosstromech wrote. (This is a reference to the 2011 film, Attack the Block, which was Boyega’s first starring role. If you haven’t seen it, you should do so immediately.)

“Happy, Happy Birthday to the best ex-stormtrooper in the galaxy, the ultimate Spider-Man fan, super nerd and a most talented human being this decade has blessed us with,” @ClaraEPB added.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

In addition to the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, Boyega has a couple of projects in development. He’s expected to appear alongside his longtime friend, Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright, in Mike Cahill’s romantic sci-fi, Hold Back the Stars. He’s also signed on for the drama A Naked Singularity from director Chase Palmer, who is best known for writing It (2017). Currently, you can catch him lending his voice on Netflix’s Watership Down.

Happy Birthday, John!

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.