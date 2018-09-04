‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Set Photos Tease Jungle Planet

With Star Wars: Episode IX set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, fans are left wondering how much of the film will explore new corners of the galaxy far, far away and how many scenes could feature returns to familiar locations. In new photos from the set, a jungle environment can be witnessed, leaving fans to speculate what planet our heroes could be heading to.

You can head to MakingStarWars to see the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The thick foliage immediately reminds audiences of the Forest Moon of Endor, yet the scenes depicting that planet in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi were filmed in Northern California, a region known for its immense Redwoods. The photos above were snapped in Black Park, which is located near Pinewood Studios in England where the majority of the movie is being filmed, depicting noticeably smaller trees. Instead, the foliage looks more like Takodana from Star Wars: The Force Awakens or even Yavin 4 from Star Wars: A New Hope.

These aren’t the only leaked photos from the area, as previous images from the set offered us our first glimpses at the Millennium Falcon on the planet. One possibility is that, after escaping Crait during the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance are forced to regroup in a familiar area which features the remnants of the Rebellion, which would explain both Yavin 4 and Takodana.

Star Oscar Isaac recently teased the state of the Resistance in the upcoming film.

“(They) are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che and Fidel and all these guys living in the mountains, coming down to do some attacks, and going back and trying to hide from the ’empire’ of the United States. It’s that kind of ragged at this point,” Isaac shared with USA Today.

Other leaked photos, depicting Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca, featured rough terrain that appeared much drier than the ecosystems in the latest photos, making us wonder if these characters leave Rey behind in the Millennium Falcon so she can pursue her own objectives.

Stay tuned for details on what fans can expect in the new film.

Episode IX is slated to land in theaters in December of 2019.

What do you make of these new photos? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T MakingStarWars]