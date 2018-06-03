‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Gets a New Working Title

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX was going to be shooting under the working title of “Black Diamond,” but thanks to a new report, we now know there’s been a change. According to Fantha Tracks, Episode IX will go into production under the working title “trIXie.”

The title change is official, as the fan site notes that, “the same research methods and public sources were used by the same team to uncover the production names of every Disney era Star Wars film to date.”

This reveal comes soon after we got the working title for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone, Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story, which is “Joshua Tree.”

Fans love to unpack the meaning behind these Star Wars working titles; a recent example is “Red Cup,” which was the working titled for Solo: A Star Wars Story – a reference to Solo plastic party cups – or “Los Alamos” equating the birthplace of the Atomic Bomb to Rogue One‘s story of the Death Star’s birth. Star Wars: The Force Awakens shot under the title “AVCO,” a reference to where director J.J. Abrams first saw Star Wars: A New Hope. It’s not immediately apparent what “triIXie” may mean to Abrams – other than the obvious visual pun of the “IX” being capitalized.

As is now the standard, the level of secrecy surrounding Episode IX has been impenetrable. There have been massive teases about how the final film of this sequel trilogy could “unite” all three trilogies, which could mean any number of big twists and reveals. That’s just the tip of an iceberg that includes big looming questions like how the film will deal with the death of Carrie Fisher; If there will be any kind of major time jump from The Last Jedi; or when we will see that first teaser trailer that once again gets fans buzzing with theories and speculation.

When we last left things, Rey, Finn, and Poe had escaped the assault of Kylo Ren and General Hux, thanks in large part to the combined efforts of Leia and Luke Skywalker. The Resistance earned itself a chance to fight another day, with some talented (and now experienced) potential leaders at its forefrunt. When Episode IX beings, we could finally see a version of The Resistance (and its Jedi), who are ready to take the fight to The First Order, once and for all.

What are your theories on the meaning behind this “trIXie” working title? Let us know in the comments!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now in theaters; Star Wars: Episode IX arrives on December 20, 2019. Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story is also in development.