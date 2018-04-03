‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Will Pair Rey and Finn Together Again

While fans were introduced to the affable pairing of Rey and Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy, the protagonists were split up for the latest film in the saga.

But it sounds like the two will be sticking together for the next installment in the franchise, as actor John Boyega teased the events of Star Wars: Episode IX during a panel at Awesome Con in Washington D.C.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boyega stressed he doesn’t know the plot of the new movie, but revealed that he received the inside scoop from co-star Daisy Ridley.

“I haven’t read the script for Episode IX. But Daisy did shoot me a text saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I just heard from J.J. [Abrams], and we’re back together.’ That’s what I’m really excited about, is Finn and Rey back together again,” said Boyega, as reported by /Film.

This should be a relief for fans who grew accustomed to that pairing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Rey and Finn have essentially become the heart and soul of the sequel trilogy.

After beginning their journey together, the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi split them apart and put them on their own harrowing journeys. Both characters were forced to confront their biggest flaws and reveal their true goals. While Rey realizes she must stand on her own two feet, Finn found a cause to fight for something greater than himself.

Both characters reunited by the film’s end, and it sounds like they will continue their fight against Kylo Ren and the First Order together in Episode IX.

Boyega also teased that he expects the new film to be an “all-out war” between the Resistance and the First Order, and judging by the trends of the series, we are inclined to believe him.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi featured the climactic final battle between the Empire and the Rebellion, taking place all on the forest moon of Endor, as well as outside and within the Death Star itself.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith showed the end of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Galactic Empire, establishing an age of darkness that would spread throughout the systems until the rise of Luke Skywalker.

With Kylo Ren now acting as the Supreme Leader of the First Order while Luke’s dying act sparked hope throughout the galaxy, we’ll expect something similar for the final film in the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.