Star Wars Episode IX Title Being Kept From Story Group

Star Wars: Episode IX is finally being released this year, but the title is being kept under wraps. According to a recent post to the subreddit, r/StarWarsLeaks, a page devoted to “leaks, spoilers, rumors and news about upcoming Star Wars projects,” even the Lucasfilm Story Group is unaware of the mysterious title.

“The story group wasn’t told the title of IX,” u/ScoutTheTrooper wrote.

As you can see, they reached out to Pablo Hidalgo on Twitter, but the creative claims to be unaware of the title.

“Obviously you can’t tell anybody, but do you even know the name of IX,” they asked. “From my understanding, it’s being kept from almost everyone.”

“If it has a title, I don’t know it,” Hidalgo replied.

According to Fandom.com, the Lucasfilm Story Group began in 2012 as an initiative from Kathleen Kennedy. The purpose of the group was to abolish “the canon hierarchy system in favor of a single cohesive continuity.” In addition to Hidalgo, the group includes Rayne Roberts, Carrie Beck, Diana Williams, Leland Chee, and Matt Martin.

Hidalgo has many Lucasfilm credits to his name, including Star Wars Resistance, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The question of the title has been on everyone’s minds lately, especially since The Last Jedi‘s title was revealed on January 23rd of the year of its release. Now that January has passed, Star Wars fans are getting anxious. We had hoped to get a sneak peak during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but no Star Wars content was revealed.

There have been a lot of rumors circulating the film’s title. In December, a fan posted a guess to Reddit, which is the closest we’ve seen to a possible reveal. Otherwise, the new movie is “shrouded in mystery.”

The Hollywood Reporter even shared their own guesses last month, which included The Knights of Ren, The Ashes of the Empire, The Rising Tyranny, and A Spark of Hope.

While the title is still a mystery, other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.