‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title Theory Connects Back to Original Film

Star Wars fans have no idea exactly how the Skywalker Saga will wrap up with Star Wars: Episode IX, but a new fan theory posits a pretty interesting conclusion.

A Reddit post from a since-deleted user has been making the rounds online, which suggests that Episode IX’s full title should be Star Wars: A New Order. The post, which you can check out below, points out that the subtitle would have a lot of different meanings, from the new version of the First Order under Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), to the potential new Jedi Order that was alluded to at the end of The Last Jedi.

It’s hard to deny just how well the title would work, both as a vague plot device and as a clever callback to A New Hope. Seeing as Episode IX is set to bring the Skywalker Saga to a close, that sort of symmetry would surely tug on fans’ heartstrings (even those who have a complicated relationship with the A New Hope subtitle).

Star Wars: Episode IX began filming late last month, with J.J. Abrams returning to the directors chair once again. Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The film will also see the late Carrie Fisher reprising her role as Leia Organa, using previously-unreleased footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.