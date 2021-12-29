A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Cameos in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

A Star Wars fan favorite is back for the first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. *Spoilers to follow for the Disney+ show’s premiere episode.* “Stranger in a Strange Land” brings back Max Rebo, who fans will remember from Return of the Jedi. The leader of the Max Rebo Band is hanging out on Tatooine still. The Sanctuary is the name of Garsa Fwip’s cantina in Mos Espa. However, that isn’t the only bit of the past that comes into play during “Stranger in a Strange Land.” A lot of fans had theorized that Boba Fett’s series would see him actually escape from the Sarlac pit. Indeed they were correct, and the results were visceral while setting the tone for the rest of the series. It’s become clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be showing off both Star Wars’ past and present during these Chapters. Some fans might be more excited for one than the other. But, they will all probably flip out at the pictures of Max Rebo in the show down below.

Temuera Morrison plays the titular hero on this Disney+ series. He talked to SFX Magazine about how much Dave Filoni helped while crafting his approach to Boba Fett.

“That’s where we kind of opened up too much of the can at times, I think,” Morrison told SFX Magazine. “I did have my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with. I was so lucky I had people like Dave Filoni who has an ability to connect some of the dots — some of the ancient dots — and to keep that authenticity. I relied on him a lot, because I’m not one of these actors that reads every comic book and every bounty hunter book.’”

Check out the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett below.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

