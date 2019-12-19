Star Wars Fans React to Mark Hamill’s Tweet About Tattoos

✖

Mark Hamill is known to all for playing Luke Skywalker, and the beloved actor has a big presence on social media, especially Twitter. Hamill frequently responds to fans, answers Star Wars questions, and shares stories from his days on the original trilogy's set. Occasionally, Hamill also tweets silly/fun content, and his latest post received an extremely strong reaction from fans. Hamill took to the Internet, found four of the worst tattoos in existence, and tweeted that an alternative solution to permanent ink would be temporary tattoos. Fans replied by sending the actor images of their beloved Star Wars tattoos using the hashtag #NoRegerts.

"To Tattoo or Not To Tattoo- Just remember that as time goes by, your tastes evolve & what you like now, you may despise years later. Solution? TEMPORARY tattoos! That way, you can easily change your mind & be assured you will have 'No Regerts!'👍," Hamill wrote.

You can check out his tattoo examples in the tweet below:

To Tattoo or Not To Tattoo- Just remember that as time goes by, your tastes evolve & what you like now, you may despise years later. Solution? TEMPORARY tattoos! That way, you can easily change your mind & be assured you will have "No Regerts!"👍 pic.twitter.com/NgGUaWVTqc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 29, 2020

Here are some of the tattoos in the replies:

What about dad Vader ???:/ pic.twitter.com/Ox86Rxxo0V — Caleb Johnson🧢 (@calebjohnson73) January 29, 2020

None of these are mine, but I bet these people won't have any "regerts" about their tattoos. pic.twitter.com/ycD9v9lRL7 — Natalie 🐱 (@eilatan82) January 29, 2020

I have your face on my leg. It’s my favorite tattoo. pic.twitter.com/VPVUGWNEeY — Jodi Newago💙Hamill’s Hobbit (@HamillsHobbit) January 29, 2020

Currently, you can catch Hamill on the big screen in The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

What do you think of Hamill's tattoo comments? Do you have any Star Wars tattoos? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.