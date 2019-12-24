Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Blames Disney Overlords For No Finn And Poe Romance In The Rise Of Skywalker

A portion of Star Wars fans were hoping to see a couple of main characters find themselves in a same-sex relationship with the sequel trilogy often buddying up John Boyega‘s Finn and Oscar Isaac‘s Poe. When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured a different, quicker first on-screen representation of the LGBTQ+ community (which was censored in Singapore), those fans were left disappointed, claiming there to have been a connection between to the two characters whether it was acted upon or not. Now, Isaac is crediting the “Disney overlords” as those responsible for Finn and Poe remaining platonic.

“I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other,” Isaac told IGN. “I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

Ultimately, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker paired a couple of women before it concluded, briefly showcasing a same-sex kiss towards the end of the film. It was the first time a Star Wars movie represented any members of the LGBTQ+ community in aa film but not in Star Wars as a whole. Multiple Star Wars novels have introduced gay and lesbian characters in recent years, including confirming that Bea Arthur’s Holiday Special character was a lesbian. The animated series Star Wars Resistance also featured a canonically gay couple earlier this year.

“In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams said in an interview earlier this month. “…I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.