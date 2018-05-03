New ‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’ Episodes Debuting to Honor “May the Fourth”

In recent years, May 4th has taken on new significance for Star Wars fans, as claiming “May the Fourth Be With You” is a marketing opportunity that is too hard to pass up. One of the ways in which the impromptu holiday is being honored is with the debut of all-new episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, which will land on YouTube and likely air on Disney XD as a special in the near future.

Like previous installments in the series, the new shorts will span the length of the entire saga, going all the way back to the era of the prequels and forward to porgs on Ahch-To. The new shorts will also feature an appearance by Ezra Bridger, who audiences last saw in Star Wars Rebels. One adventure will see Leia and Luke Skywalker on Endor during the events of Return of the Jedi, which will result in Leia having to borrow her brother’s lightsaber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leia gets to use Luke’s lightsaber! pic.twitter.com/ky8EwDahcr — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) May 3, 2018

Check out the descriptions of the new episodes below:

“Chopper and Friends” – When Chopper enlists a pair of Ewoks to help crew the Ghost, Hera is surprised to discover how resourceful the little warriors are.

“Monster Misunderstanding” – After a water monster attacks the docks of Naboo, Queen Amidala discovers that poachers have been trying to steal the creature’s baby.

“Art History” – While on a covert mission to free their people, Sabine and her brother risk everything to destroy an Imperial outpost that has defaced an important Mandalorian monument.

“Porgs!” – After discovering that porgs have been tearing blue wiring out of the Falcon, Chewbacca goes on a mission to find the blue moss they need for their nest.

“Perilous Pursuit” – In a dangerous snowspeeder chase across Starkiller Base, Rey and Finn work together to escape relentless snowtroopers.

“Traps and Tribulations” – Luke and Leia help a pair of Ewoks by resetting their traps to stop a rampaging Gorax.

“A Disarming Lesson” – During a lightsaber training exercise, Ahsoka encourages Ezra to find his inner strength in order to anticipate her attacks on the fly.

Check out Disney’s YouTube page tomorrow for new episodes.

Which episode of the series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Heroic Hollywood]