New ‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’ Episodes Debuting to Honor “May the Fourth”

In recent years, May 4th has taken on new significance for Star Wars fans, as claiming “May the Fourth Be With You” is a marketing opportunity that is too hard to pass up. One of the ways in which the impromptu holiday is being honored is with the debut of all-new episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, which will land on YouTube and likely air on Disney XD as a special in the near future.

Like previous installments in the series, the new shorts will span the length of the entire saga, going all the way back to the era of the prequels and forward to porgs on Ahch-To. The new shorts will also feature an appearance by Ezra Bridger, who audiences last saw in Star Wars Rebels. One adventure will see Leia and Luke Skywalker on Endor during the events of Return of the Jedi, which will result in Leia having to borrow her brother’s lightsaber.

Check out the descriptions of the new episodes below:

Check out Disney’s YouTube page tomorrow for new episodes.

Which episode of the series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

