Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Costumes Debut on Social Media

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World later this year, delivering attendees the most immersive experience to recreate the galaxy far, far away. With the attractions still being under construction, there’s a long wait for those hoping to get their first look at the fully realized experience, though a cast and crew event debuted first looks at the costumes to be worn by the cast members in those corners of the parks, with images of the outfits making their way online.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only will the attraction offer guests new rides, but it will fully immerse them in the world of Star Wars, to the extent that even souvenirs sold in those areas will reportedly only be items that one could theoretically purchase in the world of the franchise.

Scroll down to get your first looks at costumes you’ll see in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Various Outfits

First Order

First Order costumes are a serve whewww pic.twitter.com/Qb8yoV3Po7 — Quan (@QuanDisney) February 27, 2019

Batuu Villagers

A Celebration

Food and Beverage Outfits

WHAT UP FOOD BEVERAGE COSTUMES.



Oh my god the food and beverage busser aprons are designed to look like sewn together food sacks and there are 3 different kinds. ?? #galaxysedge #castmemberlife pic.twitter.com/mAdhYgriWU — Carolyn ? WONDERCON 2019 (@CarolynsGeekOut) February 27, 2019

Fun Things

It’s not everyday I get to share fun things about work. So excited to be a part of the reveal the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Costumes. #castmemberlife pic.twitter.com/uinTdEWKui — MaryJane ? (@LovatoMJ) February 27, 2019

Live For Unveilings