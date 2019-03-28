Star Wars: Disney Cast Members React to Learning They Will Help Launch Galaxy’s Edge

Rather than merely being referred to as “employees,” anyone who works at a Disney amusement park is referred to as a “cast member,” not only because of the requirements of putting on a happy face when working at an attraction that can come with tremendous amounts of stress, but also because the requirements of these employees go beyond merely standing around and answering questions, with these employees responsible for creating a joyful experience for guests. These cast members also take pride in their parks, which extends to their excitement over the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. To see just how much the park means to them, check out the reactions of cast members learning they will get to work at Galaxy’s Edge in the video above.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Early reports about the attractions at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida claimed Galaxy’s Edge would be opening in late summer and fall, respectively, yet Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed earlier this month that both parks would be opening earlier than anticipated. Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is set to open on May 31st and at Disney World on August 29th.

D23 described, “When you first arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day for phase one, you’ll have the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds, and experiences of Batuu—from the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, to the thrilling new attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places you in control of the most famous ship in the galaxy as you live out your very own Star Wars story.”

It added, “Later this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open for phase two—and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance as you experience the most ambitious, immersive, and advanced attraction ever. The land is opening in phases so that guests can sooner enjoy the unique, out-of-this-world experiences that will only be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

