Mark Hamill Jokes About What He Whispered to Harrison Ford at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening

To celebrate the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, multiple icons from the saga convened for an official launch ceremony. In attendance were franchise creators George Lucas, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and stars Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill. Moments after the Millennium Falcon fired up its engines, fans saw Hamill whisper something into Ford’s ear, resulting in a grin. One fan took to Twitter to ask Hamill what it was he whispered and, while he didn’t reveal the exact details, the actor confirmed he made the exact kind of joke you’d expect him to make.

In response to a fan asking about the remark he shared with Ford, Hamill confirmed, “An X-rated comment about the music coming in too early & stepping on his line.”

Iger stood in front of the Falcon and asked Lucas, Williams, and Hamill to join him on stage. When Hamill signaled for Chewbacca, who was insight the cockpit, to fire it up, the vessel sputtered, resulting in Iger calling Ford out on stage. Once the Han Solo actor made his way to the Millennium Falcon, he made a tribute to Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who passed away earlier this year.

“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford professed, though a special effects cue interrupted the actor, causing him to pause in the middle of his statement. Given the nature of the flub and Hamill’s clarification about what he said, we can only imagine what joke he actually made to his longtime co-star.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opens at Disneyland on May 31st and Walt Disney World on August 29th.

