Star Wars: Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge Named One of America's Best Bars

Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge got named one of America’s Best Bars by Esquire magazine. The publication put out their yearly list and the Disney World favorite made the cut this time. Adrienne Westenfeld wrote the entry for the beloved theme park location. As things continue to grow in Florida, more people are flocking to these locations trying to make up for the huge chunk of summer that they lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oga’s Cantina joins a number of other eateries inside the park that visitors just couldn’t wait to get in line for. Every day since Disney Springs reopened in May, there have been lines down in Orlando and it only grew to be a bigger focal point after Walt Disney World opened last week. The local government and the company both decided to go through with it despite spiking COVID-19 cases all across the state.

Westenfeld wrote of the Cantina, “For many, the first memory of a bar is likely Episode IV’s cantina scene—who didn’t want to hang out there? That would explain the constant lines outside Oga’s Cantina, a part of the Star Wars theme park, Galaxy’s Edge. But it is worth the wait to have that proto–bar fantasy fulfilled. There are smoking drinks in neon colors, a starship pilot turned DJ, and—who knows?—Han Solo might just slide in next to you. 351 South Studio Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida”

Some may also be wondering what an establishment has to do to get named to this list alongside so many iconic watering holes? Well, Kevin Sintumuang wrote the introduction to the list and a simple answer of what goes into the selection process.

“So my canned answer to what makes a bar an Esquire Best Bar? A place you just can’t wait to experience again? It’s still my answer,” he offered. “Except now I really mean it. Whether they’re open or not so open, we hope you’ll fall in love with this year’s best bars, and all past (and future) places in our ever-growing hall of fame, when you can.”

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke to CNN Business on the day of the reopening about the “new normal” at all of the parks.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro said. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he continued. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

