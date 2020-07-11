Twitter Is Baffled By Disney World’s Decision to Reopen During Coronavirus Surge

By Jamie Jirak

Disney World in Orlando is officially open and people on Twitter are having a field day. The news of the theme park’s reopening is baffling many due to the fact that COVID-19 is currently surging in Florida. According to Variety, 232,718 coronavirus cases and over 4,000 deaths were recorded in the state as of Thursday, and they recently extended the state of emergency for another 60 days. While many of the park's employees “don’t have the luxury of [the] option” to stay home, photos from the day show that many people are taking the risk and visiting the park on opening day. Leave it to Twitter to write some pretty twisted jokes about the news. But first, a serious warning...

From incredibly dark Disney-themed jokes about death to celebrity reaction's to the reopening, Disney World is a major trending topic on Twitter today. You can check out some best posts below. Warning: Some of these "jokes" are super bleak...

Not Looking Great

prevnext

People Would Wear These

prevnext

You Have to Laugh to Keep From Crying

prevnext

Shannon's Advice

prevnext

Sigh

prevnext

Parallels

prevnext

Mind Blown

prevnext

Zach's Thoughts

prevnext

Amazing Idea

prevnext

Live Look

prevnext

Dark Days

prevnext

Pretends to Be Shocked

prevnext

....After All

prevnext
0comments

Kat Wins

What do you think about Disney World reopening? Tell us in the comments.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of