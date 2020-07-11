Twitter Is Baffled By Disney World’s Decision to Reopen During Coronavirus Surge

Disney World in Orlando is officially open and people on Twitter are having a field day. The news of the theme park’s reopening is baffling many due to the fact that COVID-19 is currently surging in Florida. According to Variety, 232,718 coronavirus cases and over 4,000 deaths were recorded in the state as of Thursday, and they recently extended the state of emergency for another 60 days. While many of the park's employees “don’t have the luxury of [the] option” to stay home, photos from the day show that many people are taking the risk and visiting the park on opening day. Leave it to Twitter to write some pretty twisted jokes about the news. But first, a serious warning...

Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida. An estimated 90%+ of Disney World’s visitors are from out of state. This has the makings of an unmitigated disaster with far-reaching consequences. https://t.co/YMxGk1FVtX — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) July 11, 2020

From incredibly dark Disney-themed jokes about death to celebrity reaction's to the reopening, Disney World is a major trending topic on Twitter today. You can check out some best posts below. Warning: Some of these "jokes" are super bleak...