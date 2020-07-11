Twitter Is Baffled By Disney World’s Decision to Reopen During Coronavirus Surge
Disney World in Orlando is officially open and people on Twitter are having a field day. The news of the theme park’s reopening is baffling many due to the fact that COVID-19 is currently surging in Florida. According to Variety, 232,718 coronavirus cases and over 4,000 deaths were recorded in the state as of Thursday, and they recently extended the state of emergency for another 60 days. While many of the park's employees “don’t have the luxury of [the] option” to stay home, photos from the day show that many people are taking the risk and visiting the park on opening day. Leave it to Twitter to write some pretty twisted jokes about the news. But first, a serious warning...
Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida.
An estimated 90%+ of Disney World’s visitors are from out of state.
This has the makings of an unmitigated disaster with far-reaching consequences. https://t.co/YMxGk1FVtX— Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) July 11, 2020
From incredibly dark Disney-themed jokes about death to celebrity reaction's to the reopening, Disney World is a major trending topic on Twitter today. You can check out some best posts below. Warning: Some of these "jokes" are super bleak...
Not Looking Great
prevnext
Social distancing Disney world style! pic.twitter.com/URYc3mwtAf— UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) July 11, 2020
People Would Wear These
prevnext
You get these free when you visit Disney World this weekend pic.twitter.com/ZI1wV1oJHa— ALLEN (@allen_f_baby) July 11, 2020
You Have to Laugh to Keep From Crying
prevnext
Disney World giving everyone coronavirus like pic.twitter.com/tqpMW8RExy— Daniel Corton 👾 (@FirstKnivesClub) July 11, 2020
Shannon's Advice
prevnext
didn’t think this needed to be said, but your trip to disney world can wait until there isn’t a global pandemic— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 11, 2020
Sigh
prevnext
I'm at Disney World in line at the Haunted Mansion. The gravestones aren't as funny as I remember... pic.twitter.com/8aNoq3rWU3— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) July 11, 2020
Parallels
prevnext
Research for Disney World's reopening tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sbSrqbv0j0— 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) July 11, 2020
Mind Blown
prevnext
Yes, Disney World is reopening, but Disney has a history of killing off parents anyway.— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) July 11, 2020
Zach's Thoughts
prevnext
Imagine thinking it’s a good time to take the kids to Disney World... https://t.co/Hx5dCeaDOU— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 10, 2020
Amazing Idea
prevnext
Instead of reopening Disney World, how about we reopen reality?— Jesse Daniel Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) July 11, 2020
Live Look
prevnext
Disney World reopening pic.twitter.com/I1riQZQ2WE— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 11, 2020
Dark Days
prevnext
Disney World just reopened and we already lost Goofy. pic.twitter.com/CggOsFli93— Michael A. Balazo (@mbalazo) July 11, 2020
Pretends to Be Shocked
prevnext
• tourist go to disney world •
4 days later they get covid
Tourist- pic.twitter.com/WZ72wEFyCn— Mira🌻 (@Spaceoutkkk) July 11, 2020
....After All
prevnext
oh tight disney world is opening today. it's about to be an even smaller world.— Ivan Arguello (@ivanajokealot) July 11, 2020
Kat Wins
Fixed it #Disneyworld pic.twitter.com/GpARxjUksr— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 11, 2020
What do you think about Disney World reopening? Tell us in the comments.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.