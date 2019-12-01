Star Wars: Gina Carano Celebrates Her The Mandalorian Debut

The fourth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ yesterday and featured the debut of Gina Carano as Cara Dune, the first woman to become a major player in the series. Dune is a former Imperial Shock Trooper who abandoned the Empire after the destruction of the second Death Star and has been on the run from her former allies. The episode, “Sanctuary,” saw the Mandalorian teaming up with Dune to help a fishing village that was being overrun by Klatooinian raiders. Carano took to Instagram to celebrate her Star Wars debut in the episode, which was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

“Who’s watching @themandalorian episode 4 directed by @brycedhoward today On @disneyplus Ya know.. before you go shopping on Black Friday and get all stressed out 😂 why not stay out of the hussle, sit back relax and meet #CaraDune 💋 May the force be with you. 💫,” Carano wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“CARA DUNE👊🙌❤️,” Howard replied.

Carano posted some more The Mandalorian content yesterday:

“Want some soup?” Episode 4 @themandalorian Directed by @brycedhoward 🌹 on @disneyplus TODAY with @pascalispunk #TheMandalorian debuting #CaraDune gotta take the good and bad days in stride.. but TODAY is a GOOD day. 😏 Sooo grateful. ♥️ have a beautiful weekend. @starwars,” she wrote.

“Congrats on the debut, Gina! I’m working tonight at DisneyWorld. Can’t wait to see the episode! Congrats to @brycedhoward too!! #girlsrule 💕👍👏❤️,” The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen replied.

“#CaraDune. Art by @frangleart Love it,” Carano posted.

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.