Star Wars: Origins of Greedo’s “Maclunkey” Line Possibly Revealed to Have Prequel Connection

Disney+ launched on Tuesday and brought with it a treasure trove of Disney content — including a great deal of Star Wars content, including the entire original Star Wars trilogy. When fans went to watch Star Wars: A New Hope, however, they noticed that a very specific scene had been change: the “Han Shoots Greedo” Cantina scene. In addition to the scene been edited yet again — this is at least the second time there’s been a change to it — fans noticed Greedo saying something that sounded like “maclunkey!” and it turns out, that utterance may have a connection to one of the prequels.

On Twitter, Bryan Young pointed out in a tweet that in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the pod racer pilot Sebulba made similar “maclunkey” utterance and while Young did say that his “Huttese is a bit rusty”, the word roughly translated to “this’ll be the end of you”.

Also, the word Maclunkey (or however you spell it) was used by Sebulba. My Huttese is a bit rusty, but, roughly translated, it means “This’ll be the end of you” pic.twitter.com/wkktkZJXGW — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) November 12, 2019

If that is in fact the case, then it actually makes a bit of sense in the context of Cantina scene. Greedo may be the one who ended up deceased, but he didn’t necessarily have the best of intentions for Han Solo. Telling Han that “this will be the end of you” in this particular context works.

Beyond that, though, the “maclunkey” edit also makes sense when one considers that George Lucas himself made the edit. On Tuesday, ComicBook.com reached out to Disney for comment on the issue and confirmed that yes, “the change was made by George Lucas, prior to the Disney acquisition.” Entertainment pundits have offered further explanation, which Disney has also confirmed. Basically, George Lucas reportedly began to make this alteration to the Han / Greedo scene as part of his Star Wars 4K conversion process for the 3D re-releases that ultimately never made it onto store shelves. So, instead of the more lit version of the scene (in which Greedo clearly shoots first) that fans saw in the ’90s Star Wars OT re-releases , what we have on Disney+ is a 4K conversion of the original blessedly dark and grainy footage from A New Hope, that Lucas has slightly tinkered with.

