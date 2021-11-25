Star Wars Fans Celebrate Arrival Of Grogu At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Mandalorian‘s Grogu finally made his appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and fans were overjoyed. Since The Child was introduced in the first episode of the Disney+ series, the small character has been a sensation. Star Wars isn’t exactly hurting for iconic characters. But, Jon Favreau and his team managed to add one to the existing canon. Check out the reactions to this balloon today and that might be all the evidence you would need for that fact. Al Roker can barely contain himself and that’s someone who’s on television for a living. There is also an element of people just being excited to be back out in the streets of New York City to the reaction as well. It’s been a weeks-long ramp up to the holiday season as travel roars back in the United States. On Good Morning America, after the reveal, Favreau revealed just how hard it was to keep a lid on The Child and his existence in the lead-up to The Mandalorian.

“It was very tricky because it’s very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it,” Favreau explained. “There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything. We were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by. Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that’s being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing.”

Were you excited to see Grogu?

