Preview of Empire’s June ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Subscriber Cover Released

Summer movie season is crowded with blockbusters, but one of the films fans are most looking forward to checking out is Solo: A Star Wars Story. To honor the spin-off of the Star Wars saga, Empire magazine is releasing their June 2018 issue with a cover exclusive to subscribers featuring artwork celebrating Solo. Check out the cover below.

The artwork was created by Dan Mumford, who previously collaborated with Lucasfilm to deliver audiences exclusive IMAX posters celebrating The Last Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only will the magazine’s cover honor the film, but you can also get exclusive insight into the production inside of the issue.

“Inside the issue is an exclusive look at the Ron Howard-directed Solo, which sees Hail, Caesar! break-out star Alden Ehrenreich step bravely into the boots of one of cinema’s most iconic characters,” the magazine’s site reads.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Star Wars fans are cautiously optimistic about the film, as a series of behind-the-scenes troubles has many of us wondering if the film is in a good place.

One of the biggest signs of trouble came when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller announced they were leaving the project, with neither the duo nor Lucasfilm offering much explanation for the split. The studio ultimately claimed it was Lord and Miller’s embrace of improvisational filmmaking styles that didn’t mesh well with the scale of Solo, making the production a costly and timely endeavor.

Reports then began to surface that star Ehrenreich was having trouble embodying the iconic scoundrel, with Lucasfilm enlisting an acting coach to help him get into the character.

The departure of the directors necessitated many reshoots, which original star Michael K. Williams had to skip due to scheduling conflicts with prior commitments. This resulted in his performance being cut, with Paul Bettany then taking on the role.

With the film’s release less than two months away, we’ve finally got out first looks at footage from Solo in the form of two trailers, which have quelled many fans’ fears.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

Will you be subscribing to Empire to grab a copy of the issue? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Empire]