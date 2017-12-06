Star Wars: Will ‘The Last Jedi’ Fan Events Feature ‘Solo’ Footage?

The latest chapter in the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, hits theaters on December 15, which means fans will begin demanding footage from the next film on December 16. Audiences who attend special screenings of The Last Jedi on Thursday night, however, might get a sneak peek at footage of Solo: A Star Wars Story, according to recent rumors.

On Thursday, December 14, multiple theater chains across the country are hosting “Fan Screenings” of The Last Jedi, which comes with exclusive collectibles and screens at 6:00 PM instead of the standard 7:00 PM. Many theaters chains are also encouraging fans to stick around after the film in order to view exclusive content.

It’s possible that this exclusive content merely chronicles the behind-the-scenes production of the film, but reports claim that footage from Solo has been screened at a press event in Russia.

KinoMetro reported, “The franchise’s upcoming spin-off – the Han Solo solo movie – was represented by a behind-the-scenes video featuring comments from the cast and the director of the film. The film is expected to come out on May 24, 2018.”

Marketing events are often held around the world to help excite a variety of regions about upcoming projects, whether it be months ahead of a release or even years, which makes the timeline of this Solo footage sound possible.

The first official teaser for The Last Jedi debuted in April, almost eight months before the film would hit theaters. Given that Solo will land in theaters this May, the timeline of a teaser reveal is entirely plausible.

The description of the footage doesn’t specify if it was a tightly-edited and polished behind-the-scenes reel, like the Last Jedi footage that debuted at D23, or if it was just a compilation of a variety of scenes to be shown to press.

Lucasfilm has often debuted exclusive trailers or featurettes in honor of special events, yet they also often release those assets publicly shortly after their debut, not only to make sure poor quality footage of these videos aren’t leaked but also to meet the demands of passionate fans.

We’ll know more about this footage when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

