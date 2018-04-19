Kevin Smith Podcast Possibly Confirms SPOILER Cameo in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The standalone films in the Star Wars saga are meant to help expand the galaxy far, far away, focusing on characters and events that connect to the episodic entries in the franchise while not specifically featuring any members of the Skywalker family. As evidenced by Rogue One, even the spin-off films feature brief appearances by familiar faces, a trend which Solo: A Star Wars Story may continue, according to writer Brad Meltzer.

***WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

As a guest on Kevin Smith‘s Smodcast, Meltzer claimed that when he visited the set of Solo, he and his family were offered the chance to meet R2-D2.

“We went in and I took my kids, and that was a big thing for me, is I got to take my kids, and if we reveal anything we gotta, like, give [Disney] one of the kids, but I’ve got three, so we’ve got a spare, but we go there and they do the thing, ‘You wanna see R2-D2? You wanna see Chewie?’” Meltzer shared on the podcast. “Yes, of course we wanna do that.”

This would seemingly confirm that some version of R2-D2 appeared on set, though Meltzer’s follow-up comments hinted that visiting the film’s set means many iconic props are nearby, regardless of their involvement in a specific movie.

“And then we go into the armory, this room that’s basically about as big as your office here, a little bit bigger, that has every Stormtrooper gun that you can imagine that they have. And I’m like, ‘You guys are so fun at TSA,”‘ the writer continued. “But then they say to my youngest, ‘What’s your favorite lightsaber?’ And so my kid, because he’s 9 years old, is like, ‘Kylo Ren.’ He wants Kylo Ren. So they pull out Kylo Ren’s lightsaber and then the go to my older son, ‘What do you want?’ and he says, ‘Luke Skywalker,’ and they pull out Luke’s.”

With Kylo not even being born during the events of Solo, the character clearly won’t appear in the film, so it’s possible that R2-D2 doesn’t actually appear in the movie but the author and his family were given the chance to see the droid.

Meltzer then went on to describe a unique experience he got to have with his sons wielding sabers, which was a testament to the skills of Lucasfilm’s props department.

“You can see my younger son, kind of winds up like a bat to go up to my older son, I’m like, ‘Do not break this friggin’ lightsaber,’” the author joked. “And the guy says, ‘No, no no, this is Adam Driver’s real lightsaber, they’re battle-ready, you can hit as hard as he wants.’ And I’m like, ‘Kick his ass, man.’”

Given that both R2-D2 and C-3PO appeared in Rogue One, it would make sense that they could be featured, even briefly, in Solo. We wouldn’t expect them to interact with any of the major characters, as there’s no recognition when they meet up in the original trilogy of films.

Fans will find out if the cameo exists when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

