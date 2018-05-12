Mark Hamill Reviews ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

With two weeks to go before it lands in theaters, Solo: A Star Wars Story had its world premiere earlier this week, giving audiences their first glimpse of the iconic smuggler’s origins. While official review embargoes are still in place, many of the attendees took to social media to share their thoughts, with saga star Mark Hamill offering the film his seal of approval.

The actor didn’t want to ruin any of the film’s surprises so he kept things quite vague, sharing, “NO SPOILERS until everyone’s seen it, but I can’t wait to see it AGAIN. 👍 #SoHighFromSolo.”

Hamill has been quite tight-lipped about details surrounding the events of Star Wars films, so it’s no surprise he didn’t elaborate on all of his thoughts about the film, but his tweet certainly makes it sound like he was a fan.

The actor isn’t the only one praising the film, as many other Twitter users shared positive reactions, though they also pointed out that the film is far from flawless.

ComicBook.com’s Joseph Schmidt claimed the film “was a TON of fun. Felt more like a Star Wars movie than Rogue One. Don’t look up spoilers! It’s full of surprises.”

IndieWire‘s Kate Erbland noted, “It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for [Alden Ehrenreich] to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not [Harrison Ford]. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies.”

She added, “I don’t want to add too much more — review on Tuesday, y’all — but feel remiss to not add that Donald Glover is a delightful Lando and no one should sleep on what Phoebe Waller-Bridge does as his beloved droid. Solid supporting cast all around, but they are highlights.”

The praise wasn’t universal, as some audiences noted that the sense of fun and adventure left viewers wanting more to feel at risk with the film.

“There’s some fun to be had with Solo: A Star Wars Story,” writes Collider‘s Perri Nemiroff. “Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth.”

Fans will be able to read full reviews on May 15th. Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

[H/T Twitter, HamillHimself]