‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Predicted to Earn $170 Million Opening Weekend

Lucasfilm and Disney look to have another hit on their hands with Solo: A Star Wars Story as the first numbers have emerged about the film’s projected earnings. Estimates are placing the film at earning between $165 million and $175 million over its opening Memorial Day weekend.

The Last Jedi, the previous release in the Star Wars saga, opened to an estimated $220 million domestically, with Solo falling far short of that number. Solo could potentially best Rogue One‘s $155 million opening, though it would seem likely that this could be accomplished with the three-day holiday weekend and the familiarity audiences already have with Han Solo.

While Solo might fall short of many other entries in the franchise, it could prove to be a record-breaking weekend. Pirates of the Carribean: At World’s End has the record for best Memorial Day weekend opening with $139.8, which it appears Solo could easily topple.

Last weekend, Lucasfilm had to hand over a coveted accolade to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers: Infinity War opened to $258 million to become the biggest domestic box office earner in its opening weekend, a record previously held by The Force Awakens‘ $248 million.

The projected opening for Solo is an impressive feat for any film, made all the more impressive given the behind-the-scenes struggles the film has faced.

Last summer, Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller parted ways from Lucasfilm with a reported few weeks left of principal photography. No word was given for the split, with Ron Howard stepping in to bring the film to completion and helm reshoots. The film ultimately wrapped production in November.

Given the excitement over Lord and Miller, who directed films like The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street series, fans were disappointed about this change in leadership. Earlier this year, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy opened up about the situation, detailing the difficulties of filmmaking approaches between the duo and the studio.

“I think these guys are hilarious, but they come from a background of animation and sketch comedy and when you are making these movies you can do that and there’s plenty of room for improvisation, we do that all the time,” Kennedy shared with Entertainment Weekly. “But it has to be inside of a highly structured process or you can’t get the work done and you can’t move the armies of people to anticipate and have things ready. So, it literally came down to process. Just getting it done.”

Fans will see the film turned out when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

