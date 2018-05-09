Tracklist Released For ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Score

Solo: A Star Wars Story will land in theaters in just a few weeks, with composer John Powell sharing his enthusiasm for the project by posting the tracklist of the film’s score. Check out the track titles below, which could potentially contain spoilers.

The score might not officially be released until the film hits theaters, though the titles of the tracks do imply the structure of the film’s narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tracklist is as follows:

The Adventures of Han (music composed and conducted by John Williams) Meet Han Corellia Chase Spaceport Flying With Chewie Train Heist Marauders Arrive Chicken in the Pot Is This Seat Taken? L3 & Millennium Falcon Lando’s Closet Mine Mission Break Out The Good Guy Reminiscence Therapy Into the Maw Savareen Stand-off Good Thing You Were Listening Testing Allegiance Dice & Roll

Based on the sequencing of tracks, it appears as though Han and Chewie will meet early on, potentially in a spaceport, before possibly becoming unlikely allies who both need to escape a hostile situation. The track “Train Heist” appears shortly after Chewie’s theme, possibly teasing that the duo must learn to become allies while carrying out a criminal mission.

The track “Mine Mission” and “Break Out” could see the resolution of Han and Chewbacca’s differences, as their relationship has regularly been described as antagonistic as compared to their partnership in the original trilogy.

“Into the Maw” possibly offers an interesting connection to a non-canon location that would allow for an appearance by Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Death Star. In the Legends universe, the Maw Cluster was a region comprised of many black holes, which Tarkin used to his advantage when constructing the Maw Installation. This is where construction for the Death Star began and, with Han bragging about how he made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs (a measurement of distance and not time), the black holes could effectively shorten the distance that it typically takes a pilot to make the Run.

While we wouldn’t expect the characters to have direct interactions with any of these elements, it would at least allow for a brief cameo from the characters or infamous battle station.

No matter how you interpret the names of the tracks, none of these titles spoil details about the film like the release of The Phantom Menace score.

That film’s score was released two weeks before the film hit theaters and, while the music itself didn’t give away any details about the film, the track title “Qui-Gon’s Noble End” tipped fans off to the character’s fate.

You can grab the score and see Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters on May 25th.

Will you be picking up a copy of the soundtrack? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Facebook, John Powell]