‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tickets Reportedly Going on Sale May 4th

Now that fans have found themselves in the throes of Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s promotional campaign, we are regularly getting to see trailers, TV spots, and photos to build excitement for the film. Many of us may be excited, but we still patiently wait to actually procure tickets for our local screenings. One source claims that the tickets will go on sale on an appropriate date, with tickets becoming available on May 4th.

Over at Manabyte, they shared the rumor that tickets for Solo would go on sale on May 4th, which has become a mini-celebration among Star Wars fans, giving them all the opportunity to say, “May the fourth be with you.” Lucasfilm has also embraced the impromptu holiday, offering fans a variety of different events to celebrate the series. The site went on to share the word on Twitter that sources had confirmed their rumor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original report cited contact with multiple theater chains, with the site sharing on Twitter, “Got it confirmed. Solo tickets are going on sale May 4th!”

While it may be difficult to pass up the opportunity to cash in on a popular phrase like “May the fourth,” many fans choose to celebrate the series a few weeks later on May 25th, the original film’s release date. Coincidentally, this year fans can celebrate with Solo, as it hits theaters on that date.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

In addition to learning the reported ticket on-sale date, fans learned earlier this month that the film’s running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes. This information came from the Cannes Film Festival official website, where the film is potentially holding its premiere.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

Are you looking forward to grabbing tickets for the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, ManaByte]