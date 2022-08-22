Harry Styles Debunks Star Wars Rumors

Having proven himself as a talented entertainer with his music, Harry Styles has gone on to take acting roles with projects like Dunkirk and as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eros, leading to speculation that he could be joining other major franchises. The performer himself, however, is entirely unaware of the rumors or reports that he could be headed to the galaxy far, far away for a Star Wars series. While it's possible he's merely trying to keep such a project a secret, his commitments to the MCU and his many musical endeavors would surely make for quite the busy schedule were he to also be joining the Star Wars franchise.

When asked by Rolling Stone about such casting rumors, Styles himself admitted, "That's the first I've heard of that. I'd imagine... false."

The entertainer went on to recall that, while he might not necessarily go out in pursuit of acting roles, due to the more immediately fulfilling creativity of making music, he won't rule out a point where he goes in search of acting projects.

"I think there'll be a time again when I'll crave it," Styles detailed. "But when you're making music, something's happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing nothing, waiting thing. Which if that's the worst part, then it's a pretty good job. But I don't find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don't think I'll do it a lot."

As it stands, there's currently no reputable source that has made any report that Styles would be in talks for a Star Wars project, so it's no real surprise that he's unaware of such rumors.

In the time since Styles debuted as Eros in Eternals, fans have been left to speculate about when we could see the character again. At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president addressed the character's future, noting that his realm is closely tied to other figures that will be explored in coming projects.

"The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us," Feige shared with MTV News. "You're talking about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we've got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that's where our friends Eros and Pip live."

