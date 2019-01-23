Save $40 On this Huge ‘Star Wars’ Heavy Assault Walker LEGO Set

Regardless of how you feel about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, giant Walker LEGO sets are awesome – especially when they’re on sale. In this case the 1376-piece LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker is available right here at Walmart for $109.99 ($40 off) with free 2-day shipping. This is the lowest price the set has ever gone for by a mile.

The official description for the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker 75189 set reads:

“Add a fearsome walker to your LEGO Star Wars First Order army with the Heavy Assault Walker. This awesome model, based on the walker from the blockbuster Star Wars: Episode VIII movie, features tough armor-plate detailing, posable legs, posable head with opening minifigure cockpit and spring-loaded shooters, an aimable rapid-fire stud shooter on top, and detachable canisters that can be released from the rear of the walker. Theres also a storage compartment at the side with extra stud ammo and an opening hold to the rear with space for a minifigure and extra missile ammo. This amazing set also includes 5 minifigures: Captain Poe Dameron, Rey, a Resistance Trooper, First Order Walker Driver and a First Order Stormtrooper.”

On a related note, the LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 set has launched, and it looks like the perfect way to introduce both of these iconic franchises to your kids. It’s the first Star Wars set to be branded with LEGOs 4+ age group designation, and it’s a super easy build with only 132 pieces.

The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 kit is available to order at Walmart for $24.86 (shipping is free on orders of $35 or more). The official description is available below:

“Let your child play out unforgettable LEGO Star Wars space adventures with the 75235 X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run collectible building toy. This LEGO 4+ set is designed to be fun and easy for youngsters, with folding wings and an opening minifigure cockpit, plus a special Starter Brick base that lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your young Rebel warrior understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar Star Wars setting. This simple LEGO set also includes a rotating turret for endless action play as well as Luke Skywalker and Stormtrooper minifigures, plus an R2-D2 Star Wars LEGO droid figure.”

