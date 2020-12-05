Star Wars Announces The High Republic Sequel

✖

Still a month prior to the release of Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi, the architects of The High Republic have announced their next novel. According to a presser StarWars.com Friday afternoon, Cavan Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm will serve as the second adult novel in the new Star Wars line. Though it won't be a direct sequel to Light of the Jedi, the release does make sure to point out it will add to the events that unfold in Soule's first book, a fight between the Jedi of the High Republic and the group of space pirates known as the Nihil.

“Writing a Star Wars novel is always an honor, and this has been no different. It’s a responsibility I never take lightly, especially while opening up a new era in Star Wars storytelling such as the High Republic,” Scott says of the novel.

“The Rising Storm sees the Nihil taking their reign of terror to the next level, building on their appearances in Light of the Jedi and beyond. Standing in their way this time are newly elevated Jedi Council member Stellan Gios, along with Padawan Bell Zettifar and an intriguing new character, the saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick who I’ve had a blast creating.”

This isn't Scott's first stab at a Star Wars novel, having previously written Dooku: Jedi Lost, another one of Lucasfilm's in-canon novels.

“Yorrick is a Force-sensitive monster hunter with a mysterious past. What is that past? Well, that would be telling. All I’d say is that you don’t want to get in her way, as Stellan and the others soon realize for themselves," the writer adds of his upcoming novel

He concludes, “I’ve focused on what I wanted reading novels from a galaxy far, far away over the years; a deep love for the lore that has gone before, while also trying to take the ongoing story in surprising and hopefully exciting new directions.”

Set two centuries prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, the stories set in The High Republic era take place at a time where the Sith are extinct and the Jedi keep the peace throughout the galaxy. First launched as Project Luminous, Star Wars: The High Republic is an ambitious publishing effort including novels for adults, young adults, and children, all in addition to comics published by both Marvel and IDW.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm is set for release on July 6, 2021. Soule's Light of the Jedi is due for release January 5th.